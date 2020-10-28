North suburban counties join mitigation list as Pritzker, Illinois State Police talk enforcement

According to Kelly, citations come when “you have some business owners, you got waitresses, waiters, cook staff, they're just outright refusing to wear masks and, you know, right now that's just kind of gross.”

Pritzker said enforcement is a local responsibility, but State Police will be called in when locals fall short.

“Local government leaders are in fact ultimately responsible,” he said. “The laws that are on the books, the regulations that are on the books for the state of Illinois, are the responsibility — at least enforcement for them — are the responsibility of local leaders, local law enforcement.”

He said the state uses the State Police when needed, and they have been “very, very effective” in areas where there are fewer sheriff's deputies or police available for enforcement.

“And there are some areas where local leaders are not doing what they need to do, and that's where state police would come in handy,” Pritzker said.

State Rep. Brad Stephens, a Republican who is also the mayor of the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, indicated local resources are not being used for enforcement in his village.