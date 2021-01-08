Pandemic forces Illinois agribusiness to go against the grain in 2020

“Having the strength of numbers document maybe helped sway them to work a little more with us in some areas,” Graham said.

No one likes to stand in line

Eckert braced for blowback when his business instituted a picking appointment system in Belleville.

“It was a challenge,” Eckert said. “We had been charging some field admission for years, but we’d never pushed for advance ticketing. We didn’t know how much resistance we were going to get.”

Eckert’s started with 100 patrons per 30-minute timeframe, $2 to $5 apiece per slot, to gauge how many people they could safely put on a wagon, and determine how many wagons they could run without issues. They slowly increased the number until they reached 300 per half-hour.

“While there was a lot of fear of it, acceptance was very high,” Eckert said. “Don’t get me wrong. There’s always complaints.”

On the flip side, he said he and his staff got more compliments than in years past.

He and Graham said there were fewer cars in the parking lots during typical peak times. But there were cars in the lots all day, and sales went up. With no long lines to stand in, pumpkin sales “skyrocketed,” Graham said.