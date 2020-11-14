Peoria man spreads love for hometown by photographing houses

“At first I just took pictures, but it just seemed so empty, so I thought I should put the names of the places or at least a little bit of a story or something that is recognizable about it,” said Smith.

Whimsical names like “Mushroom House” for a home with multiple gables, “Pacific Blue” for a painted house and “White Castle” for a home with a tower helped draw people into the posts. Soon people were commenting.

As people reminisce, they provide the history of the house. Sometimes people talk to Smith as he is photographing houses, giving him details he includes in his captions.

“I say, ‘Hi, my name is Bryan, and I’m on a journey, if you will, of capturing and cataloging things,’” Smith said. “People are really open with me — they tell me these wonderful stories. I learned the history of Avanti’s from one guy, and the whiskey barons from another guy. It just goes on and on.”

People also enjoy seeing their houses online, Smith said.