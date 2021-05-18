Pilots hurt after ejection from fighter jet in Illinois

MASCOUTAH — Two U.S. military pilots were ejected from a fighter jet at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Tuesday morning, the 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office confirmed.

The jet was on the ground when the pilots ejected. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Sgt. Kristin Savage, of the PA office.

One of the pilots has been released. The condition of the other is not known, though the injuries are not believed to be serious, Savage said.

"Two active pilots ejected safely after experiencing an emergency today on the runway at MidAmerica Airport about 7:30 a.m.," she said. "Scott Air Force Base and MidAmerica emergency vehicles secured the area. Both pilots were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and observation. One has been released and an interim safety board investigation is underway. "

Viewed from a road near the runway there is no evident damage to the jet, though the canopy above the pilots is clearly gone.

In a statement, Air Force Chief of Media Operations Ann Stefanek said the F-15QA "departed the runway" and that the two who ejected were U.S. active duty pilots.