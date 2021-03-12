 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 2 killed in Evanston shooting, no one in custody
0 comments

Police: 2 killed in Evanston shooting, no one in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fatal Shooting Evanston

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 1800 block of Hovland Court in Evanston, Ill., where three men were shot, two fatally, Friday, March 12, 2021. A suspect is in custody after the shooting in suburban Chicago.

 Jose M. Osorio, AP

EVANSTON, Ill. — A gunman shot and killed two men and wounded a third Friday on the porch of a house in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

Police officers in Evanston responded to reports of shots fired and found three wounded men at the scene. The victims were taken to Evanston Hospital where two men were pronounced dead from their injuries. A third man was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

“We believe it may be a targeted incident." said Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook. "We can’t talk on that right now, but we have investigators here trying to solve this crime."

The identities of the shooting victims weren’t immediately released.

Police say a male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gray sweat pants was seen running away from the scene of the shooting.

“We want our community to know that we’re going to be diligent about apprehending these shooters. We don’t want that in our community and we’re going to work tirelessly to bring resolution to this crime,” Cook said.

Evanston-Skokie School District 65, which serves kindergarten through 8th grade students and is on a hybrid learning schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, placed its schools on soft lockdown through the end of the day.

“Based on an update from the Evanston Police Department, we do not believe there is an active threat to any of our schools at this time,” district administrators said in a statement.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker says Illinois can meet Biden COVID vaccination plan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News