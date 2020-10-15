 Skip to main content
POLL: Will you vote to change Illinois' income tax system?
POLL: Will you vote to change Illinois' income tax system?

voter-turnout

A roll of 'I Voted' stickers sits on a copy machine at the Boydston Community Center in March 2014 during the primary election in Marion.

 The Southern File Photo

Ballots in the Nov. 3 election will include a question about whether to change the state's income tax system from a flat-rate to a graduated structure. 

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other proponents call it the “fair tax” because it demands more from those with higher incomes. Those making less than $250,000 a year would pay no more than the current 4.95% flat rate.

Opponents point to the state's history of political corruption, saying the proposal on the November ballot would loosen constitutional restraints on lawmakers' spending.

How are you planning to vote? 

Will you vote to change Illinois' income tax system?

You voted:

Looking for more information about the proposed amendment? Here's everything you need to know. 

