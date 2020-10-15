POLL: Will you vote to change Illinois' income tax system?

Ballots in the Nov. 3 election will include a question about whether to change the state's income tax system from a flat-rate to a graduated structure.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other proponents call it the “fair tax” because it demands more from those with higher incomes. Those making less than $250,000 a year would pay no more than the current 4.95% flat rate.

Opponents point to the state's history of political corruption, saying the proposal on the November ballot would loosen constitutional restraints on lawmakers' spending.

How are you planning to vote?

Looking for more information about the proposed amendment? Here's everything you need to know.

