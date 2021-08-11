Prisoner’s death prompts call for closing ‘loophole’ that could deny settlement

Corrections officers Todd Sheffler of Mendon, Alex Banta of Quincy and Willie Hedden of Mount Sterling were indicted in the connection with the death. Hedden has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges; Sheffler and Banta are scheduled for trial Nov. 3. Both are charged with conspiracy, deprivation of civil rights and obstruction of justice.

Because they were state employees at the time of Earvin’s death, the attorney general is recommending the state not pay a settlement to the family, Erickson said.

He contends that during a similar case in 2017 in which a prisoner was accosted by correctional officers at the Pontiac Correctional Center, Attorney General Lisa Madigan recommenced the state pay the family upward of $2 million.

“All we’re asking is the attorney general to do the same,” Erickson said.

For Ford, having two similar cases with the possibility of different outcomes is not acceptable.

“How can they deny that? There is no option for the attorney general,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to wait for the bill to pass to have the Earvin family compensated for their loss.

Raoul was unavailable for comment.

