Prisoner’s death prompts call for closing ‘loophole’ that could deny settlement

MOUNT STERLING — The 2018 death of Western Illinois Correctional Center prisoner Larry Earvin is prompting a state lawmaker to push legislation he said would eliminate a “legal loophole” for the attorney general to deny having the state pay a settlement to prisoner’s family.
“I am very excited to work with the family,” state Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Tuesday.
Ford has introduced House Bill 4119, which seeks to take away the ability of the state attorney general to recommend not paying a settlement Earvin’s family. His death has been ruled a homicide, and three corrections officers were charged in connection with the incident.
Ford said it is a matter of providing civil justice for Earvin and any victims of the state correctional system.
“We’re demanding justice for the Earvin family,” Chicago-based civil rights attorney Jon Erickson of Erickson & Oppenheimer said. “[Attorney General Kwame Raoul is] saying he’s not going to pay.”
Earvin, 65, was assaulted on May 17, 2018, while being transferred to another facility unit. He suffered multiple broken ribs, a punctured colon and other internal injuries that caused his death on June 26, 2018. He was set to be released just months later after serving a six-year sentence related to a Cook County robbery.
Corrections officers Todd Sheffler of Mendon, Alex Banta of Quincy and Willie Hedden of Mount Sterling were indicted in the connection with the death. Hedden has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges; Sheffler and Banta are scheduled for trial Nov. 3. Both are charged with conspiracy, deprivation of civil rights and obstruction of justice.
Because they were state employees at the time of Earvin’s death, the attorney general is recommending the state not pay a settlement to the family, Erickson said.
He contends that during a similar case in 2017 in which a prisoner was accosted by correctional officers at the Pontiac Correctional Center, Attorney General Lisa Madigan recommenced the state pay the family upward of $2 million.
“All we’re asking is the attorney general to do the same,” Erickson said.
For Ford, having two similar cases with the possibility of different outcomes is not acceptable.
“How can they deny that? There is no option for the attorney general,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to wait for the bill to pass to have the Earvin family compensated for their loss.
Raoul was unavailable for comment.