Pritzker announces grant funding for businesses, warns more shutdowns inevitable if cases rise

There were another 16 virus-related deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,672 out of 198,593 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 3.18 million tests have been completed.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said she continues to be troubled by the upward trend in virus cases in the state.

“My concern is growing each day about the direction our numbers are going,” Ezike said at the news conference. “Remember that numbers increasing actually represents people infected with this new virus. And those people infected with the new virus can go on to get sick. And those people who are sick can go on to be hospitalized. And those people who are hospitalized can go on to have very severe complications including up to death.”

While she said most people have mild to moderate symptoms that last only weeks, the long-term effects of the virus are not yet known.

She once again urged all Illinoisans to wear face coverings and keep distance from others in public.

Pritzker called the news conference to discuss the financial effects of the virus and associated government shutdowns, and when questioned he said he does not want to send the state back down that path.