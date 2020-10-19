Pritzker: Illinois COVID-19 rates moving in 'wrong direction'

Hospitalizations, intensive care bed usage and ventilator usage for COVID-19 all spiked in the state as of Sunday evening as well.

Still, Pritzker said the state can better track the virus than it once could due to increased testing and better knowledge of the virus. That means the state’s response will continue to be targeted to the 11 mitigation regions.

“Statewide, our COVID-related deaths per day are down from an average high of 117 per day in mid-May, though up from a low in August,” he said.

But Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said now is no time to get complacent, and she reiterated no age group is immune from debilitating effects of the virus.

“Yes, the majority of these individuals (who have died from COVID-19) are over 70 years of age, but every week we are also reporting the deaths of individuals in their 20s, 30s and 40s,” she said. “This is not a virus that only attacks older individuals or only attacks individuals with chronic health conditions; younger people are getting affected, they are getting infected, and they are also dying, although agreeably in lower numbers.”