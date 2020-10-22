Pritzker: Illinois headed into COVID-19 peak ‘potentially beyond’ April highs

The governor’s office noted this does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance as it applies to office or retail space.

None of the region’s mitigations apply to schools or polling places, according to the governor’s office.

Pritzker said at the news conference that the state was “very serious and very focused” on enforcing added mitigations in any of the regions that currently have them.

“We are now seeing the entire state is moving up in terms of hospitalizations, in terms of ICU beds, ventilators, and death, not to mention the cases where they all begin,” he said, noting Illinois State Police will “not only issue warnings but also issue citations if necessary.”

“We are asking state's attorneys to simply follow through on those citations, those are monetary citations,” he said. “We also … will look to remove people's liquor license and their gaming license if they will not follow the resurgence mitigations.”

While Pritzker said he has been reluctant to revoke licenses, it would be an option as cases soar. He said it would not be up to him whether the revocation became permanent, but he noted “it is a long process to try to get it back.”