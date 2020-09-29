 Skip to main content
Pritzker self-isolating for 14 days after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
breaking top story

Pritzker self-isolating for 14 days after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

092520-nws-pritzker-1.jpg

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about the importance of completing the census during a stop at Carbondale Main Street on Thursday, Sept. 24 in Carbondale. The governor is self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

 Byron Hetzler

SPRINGFIELD — A staffer who recently traveled with Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the governor and others to self-isolate for a period of two weeks, his office announced Tuesday.

The unnamed staffer tested negative last Wednesday during weekly testing, but was tested again Monday after showing symptoms and was confirmed positive.

According to the governor’s office, the staffer attended events with Pritzker on Wednesday in Chicago, Thursday in Marion and Sunday in Marseilles. Contact tracing efforts have begun and event organizers at those locations have been contacted.

Those who had contact with the staffer will isolate for 14 days, and all staff who report to the governor’s office must test negative before returning to work, according to a news release. A spokesperson for the governor said everyone who works in the office was tested after the positive result was revealed, and they were all negative.

The governor still plans to hold occasional COVID-19 updates, according to his office. When a staffer tested positive earlier this year, the governor did so virtually.

Meanwhile, Region 1 of the state’s reopening plan saw a second straight day with a COVID-19 test positivity rate exceeding 8%, according to the most recent data, as it increased to 8.3%. One more day above that threshold, and the state could levy increased mitigations in the region, including closing it to indoor dining and drinking.

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional death reported in Williamson County Tuesday

The region includes the northwest part of the state from Winnebago County to the western edge of Illinois.

Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the St. Louis border, saw its positivity rate tick up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.2%. That region must fall below 6.5% and remain there for three days in order for added mitigations to be lifted.

Other positivity rates range from 2.2% in east-central Illinois’ Region 6 to 6% in Southern Illinois’ Region 5.

Also Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 1,362 cases of the virus and 23 more deaths in COVID-19-positive individuals.

The death total is now at 8,637 in Illinois, and there have been 291,001 confirmed cases among more than 5.5 million test results reported. There were 45,624 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3%, which brought the rolling seven-day average rate to 3.6%.

At the end of the day Monday, there were 1,535 people reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 363 in intensive care unit beds and 151 on ventilators. Those numbers fluctuate considerably daily but have been trending slightly upward in recent weeks.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 82 1 47
Franklin 554 4 306
Gallatin 77 2 67
Hamilton 75 2 66
Hardin 38 0 31
Jackson 1269 24 1210
Jefferson 645 32 558
Johnson 217 0 117
Massac 110 2 66
Perry 359 16 316
Pope 26 1 15
Pulaski 179 1 140
Randolph 957 12 902
Saline 353 4 220
Union 497 20 392
Williamson 1435 49 751
White 171 1 152

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

jnowicki@capitolnewsillinois.com

