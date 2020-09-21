Pritzker stands by decision to not allow contact sports as Illinois passes 5 million COVID-19 tests

“The only way right now to control this pandemic is to reduce exposure through masking and social distancing, and we're marrying that with a strong statewide testing program,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at the news conference.

While testing is one of the main reasons the state’s positivity rate remains low, the governor said it does not mean certain precautions can be lifted.

He once again stood by a decision not to allow for fall contact sports such as football despite other states’ decisions to let sports proceed. He said football participants could take part in drills and warmups, but contact could facilitate the virus’ spread.

“The reason that we have overall concerns, the reason we aren't just letting everything go at this point — Why not just remove all the barriers? Why not just go to Phase 5? Why not?” Pritzker said at a news conference in Springfield. “And the answer is because the virus is still out there, because we still have a relatively high positivity rate. It's lower than our neighbors. That's true. But there are quite a number of states that have a lower positivity rate than we do.”

He said a concern with allowing sports was players spreading the virus to others, and the state is focusing on balancing everyday activities with public safety.