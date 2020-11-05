Pritzker warns of additional restrictions as new Illinois COVID-19 cases soar

“I think we all remember what Phase 3 looked like, or Phase 2 looked like. Those are all things that are under consideration,” Pritzker said.

Currently, all 11 regions of the state are under some level of enhanced mitigation measures, including the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service, because of rising test positivity rates and hospital usage. As of Thursday, the statewide preliminary seven-day average case positivity rate stood at 9.1% while Region 1, in northwest Illinois, was posting the highest rate at 15.8%.

A return to increased restrictions can be avoided, Pritzker said, if the trend lines in new cases and hospitalizations are reversed. But he said the only way that will happen is if individuals follow, and local officials enforce, the guidelines currently in place.

“Far too many local governments across the state are failing to enforce any mitigation measures, allowing this continued rise in positivity to balloon out of control,” he said. “It's time to take some responsibility. That's the only way that we will get out of this without having to implement more and more restrictions across more industries and across the entire state.”