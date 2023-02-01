 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THIS ABLE VETERAN

Rebecca Renshaw tabbed to lead This Able Veteran

  • Updated
Rebecca Renshaw

Rebecca Renshaw has been named executive director of This Able Veteran.

This Able Veteran, an area not-for-profit organization which trains service dogs before placing them with military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, has named Rebecca Renshaw as executive director.

Renshaw joins the organization following several years as the director of marketing for the Southern Illinois University Foundation. She also has served as the marketing director for software companies including CrisisGo and EdAutomate.

“Rebecca will be a wonderful asset as executive director,” said Jonathan Mitchell, interim president of the This Able Veteran's board of directors. “Rebecca has extensive nonprofit experience, a passion for our mission for serving our veterans and strong community relations that will take This Able Veteran to the next level.”

She succeeds Pamela Largent, who served in the role for nearly a decade.

“Rebecca brings experience, excellent communication skills and new enthusiasm to our organization,” Mitchell added.

Behesha Doan, This Able Veteran's founder, program director and a nationally recognized dog trainer of more than 30 years, called Renshaw is an experienced leader with a long history of philanthropic leadership.

“Her record of maximizing community impact through strategic philanthropy and community collaboration will serve This Able Veteran well. We look forward to expanding our impact and legacy under her direction,” said Doan.

