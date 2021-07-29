Retired Illinois state policeman releases 2nd novel

Readers have lauded Choices for its fast-moving style, realistic dialogue, detailed scenes, and page-turning narrative.

Traylor drew heavily on his own professional experience in writing Choices. “In recent years, I wanted to do a book on what happens in Internal Investigations, since I had worked in that division,” he said. “I wanted to provide a behind-the-scenes narrative of what goes on in D-II, how they operate, and how they handle these kind of matters.

“With my first book, a lot of readers told me they appreciated the chance to learn about the inner workings of law enforcement,” continued Traylor. “I wanted to capture those same ideas with Choices.” Traylor uses some of the same characters in both of his books.

While Kincaid is the main character, Choices also develops many others who demonstrate the high standards of most law enforcement professionals. Readers are treated to the day-to-day lives of many police officers and investigators, who juggle families and personal responsibilities with their demanding jobs.

“99.9 percent of those in law enforcement are good people who work hard to do the right thing,” remarked Traylor. “There are very few cops like James Kincaid, But when there is one, officers work together take care of it, which is a central theme of Choices.”