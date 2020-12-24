Rural Illinois churches react to COVID challenges

While the Catholic church is structured differently, there is a good measure of flexibility at the local level.

“Some of our rural parishes have small church buildings, and some have huge church buildings,” said Monsignor John Myler, who represents the Diocese of Belleville. “There are differences from community to community. Because of the different size of the rural church buildings and the congregation, those things differ from parish to parish. Rural parishes are different from one another.”

Father Jim Buerster, the priest at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, has felt the impact of COVID in a big way.

“It has changed everything,” he said.

Like other clergymen, he believes the fallout from the pandemic will be felt after the crisis passes.

“Now we livestream one of our weekend Sunday masses, which is something we had never done before,” Buerster said of the parish in Clinton County. “In the Catholic church, so many of our clergy are older, and we’re fewer in numbers. I just wonder after all this COVID stuff is over that we will continue using some of the technology we have been forced to use.”

Foshie said churches in the Baptist association have adapted well to the demands of 2020.