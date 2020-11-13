Sangamon County judge dismisses restraining order sought by cannabis license winners

The three firms named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit — SB IL LLC, Vertical Management LLC and GRI Holdings LLC — argued for the injunction on the grounds that changing the process after winners were already announced was unfair and that allowing losing firms to resubmit their applications would cause the three groups “irreparable harm.”

In the court’s 17-page opinion, Giganti wrote the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate how Pritzker’s administration giving losing firms a second chance would cause irreparable harm, and that “the public interest favors allowing (IDFPR’s) administrative process, including its announced supplemental process, to proceed.”

The Pritzker administration made the decision to rescore applications after backlash over allegations of unfairness and inconsistencies in how applications were scored. The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus each sent Pritzker letters asking him to suspend the lottery. Lawmakers and cannabis advocates took to social media and news outlets to criticize the administration over so few winners being selected and what they saw as inconsistencies in the licensing process.