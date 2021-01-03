Seedstock producer settles in Illinois with winning business

“The original 80 acres is mostly pasture,” Anderson said. “We set up our clinic for embryo transfer work. The boys showed in the junior Angus programs, and that’s how we got involved in the cattle side of it on our own. We built it up into the cow herd we have today. ”

Kyle is at the home farm with a few cows of his own and is involved in the day-to-day operation. The Andersons also show cattle and sell purebreds.

Scott Anderson believes that honesty is the key to his success.

“The biggest thing is you’ve got to have integrity in this business,” Anderson said. “You have to take care of your clientele, both the embryo transfer business and the purebred business. The two overlap pretty nicely.

“The biggest thing is be upfront with people. Sometimes you have to tell them straight-up how things are going to be and sometimes they don’t want to hear the truth. ”

That means being realistic when touting the chances of success for embryo transfers.

“You have averages you can roll with on these embryo transfers, but there’s a range,” he said. “You can be from 0% to 100%. Our average preg rate range is probably from 30% to 80%. It varies from group to group, and according to factors such as nutrition and weather.”