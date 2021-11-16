Sen. Dale Fowler seeking reelection in the Illinois 59th District

State Sen. Dale Fowler, R- Harrisburg, has announced he will seek re-election in the 59th Illinois Senate District.

In a news release, Fowler touted himself as "one of the most active members" of the Illinois General Assembly serving on the committees for Education, Higher Education, Energy, Public Utilities, Revenue, and Transportation and as the Minority Spokesperson for Commerce and Economic Development.

“During my time in office, I have worked with the members of our community and other state officials to accomplish great things for the families of Southern Illinois, but there is still more work to be done,” Fowler said in a news release. “I have been honored to have the confidence of the constituents of the 59th District over these past two terms and I will work every day to continue to earn and keep their trust throughout our campaign.”

Fowler said he has worked tirelessly to promote economic development in Southern Illinois.

He said one of his greatest accomplishments has been the establishment of the new Cairo River Port District, for which he secured a $40-million state commitment. This public-private development project is expected to bring an estimated $300 million in private investment, create hundreds of construction jobs, and many more permanent jobs with other supporting industries.

Container transportation alone is expected to triple by the year 2030, and 80 percent of all the barge traffic in the United States passes by the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

“It was the right time for this historic investment that was so badly needed in our community,” said Fowler. “This is just the tip of the iceberg of what Southern Illinois has to offer the world.”

Fowler said he was also the driving force behind the Southern Illinois Made Expo, an annual event that showcases Southern Illinois Made products and tourism destinations with the proceeds supporting veteran organizations including the Veterans’ Honor Flight of Southern Illinois and the Operation Honor Guard.

He also sponsored the legislation that led to the licensing and project labor agreement of the Walker’s Bluff Resort and Casino Project that is slated to bring several hundred jobs to Southern Illinois.

Other Fowler policy initiatives include helping school districts overcome the devastating teacher shortages and he has been a staunch champion for health care rights.

Fowler is the former mayor of Harrisburg and served as a member of the Saline County Board.

