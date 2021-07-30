Sen. Terri Bryant calls for audit of unemployment payouts

Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, on Friday joined the growing list of GOP lawmakers calling for a full audit of Gov. JB Pritzker’s management of the state’s unemployment programs.

A state auditor general report released Wednesday found that about $155 million in potentially invalid benefits were paid out in the early months of the COVID-19 crisis.

The financial audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, that detailed the failures regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program.

While the audit covered only seven weeks of the multi-month program, its findings were stark, Bryant said in a news release.

“Under the failed leadership of Governor J.B. Pritzker, the unemployment benefit system, which is designed to help Illinoisans in need, has now turned countless citizens into victims,” Bryant said in a release. “This report shows that fraud and identity theft were allowed to run rampant while Governor Pritzker dragged his feet, and this is just the beginning of what we’re uncovering.”

According to the AP, the Democratic governor’s administration laid the blame at the feet of former Republican President Donald Trump for leaving the newly designed pandemic unemployment system up to the states with ever-changing rules.