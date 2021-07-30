Sen. Terri Bryant calls for audit of unemployment payouts

Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, on Friday joined the growing list of GOP lawmakers calling for a full audit of Gov. JB Pritzker’s management of the state’s unemployment programs.
A state auditor general report released Wednesday found that about $155 million in potentially invalid benefits were paid out in the early months of the COVID-19 crisis.
The financial audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, that detailed the failures regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program.
While the audit covered only seven weeks of the multi-month program, its findings were stark, Bryant said in a news release.
“Under the failed leadership of Governor J.B. Pritzker, the unemployment benefit system, which is designed to help Illinoisans in need, has now turned countless citizens into victims,” Bryant said in a release. “This report shows that fraud and identity theft were allowed to run rampant while Governor Pritzker dragged his feet, and this is just the beginning of what we’re uncovering.”
According to the AP, the Democratic governor’s administration laid the blame at the feet of former Republican President Donald Trump for leaving the newly designed pandemic unemployment system up to the states with ever-changing rules.
Illinois Department of Employment Security spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco said in a written statement that the findings “are the result of that burden placed on state unemployment systems across the country as they simultaneously worked to quickly get billions of dollars into the hands of an unprecedented number of claimants in the middle of a global pandemic and economic crisis," according to the AP.
Key findings from the report included:
· Over 4,500 claimants' identities were not validated before paying out nearly $41.7 million.
· PUA benefits were paid out to 164 claimants between the ages of birth and 13 years of age. These children received unemployment payments of more than $1.5 million.
· The administration failed to accurately document eligibility, resulting in potentially ineligible claimants receiving benefits worth almost $155 million.
· The Pritzker Administration paid benefits to 35 of deceased claimants, costing the $343,000.
· The Pritzker Administration, according to its own records, paid benefits to individuals who have yet to be born.
“For months, I’ve joined with my Republican colleagues to voice our concerns with IDES’s continued closures and the inability of the agency to address the numerous claims of fraud and identity theft,” Bryant said in a release. “Despite being ignored by the administration, it’s clear from this audit that our calls for action were justified.”
In April 2020, the federal government recommended Illinois implement additional fraud prevention tools.
“Measures could have been put in place to help protect the citizens of this state, but Governor Pritzker refused to act,” Bryant said. “No more excuses. We need to gauge the full extent of the state’s mismanagement.”
This is not the first time Bryant has called for an audit of IDES. Earlier this year, she sponsored Senate Resolution 113 which also called on the Auditor General to conduct an audit of IDES and the unemployment benefits system.
The Auditor General’s findings can be found at: https://www.auditor.illinois.gov/Audit-Reports/Compliance-Agency-List/Emp-Sec/FY20-IDES-Fin-Full.pdf.