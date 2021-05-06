SIU, Carbondale elementary schools launch cooperative program to reach more youth

The collaboration will extend to the lower grade levels in District No. 95 in the form of SIU students who will read to or tutor students. Booth called the elementary district’s students’ exposure to the university community “pivotal.”

“Our students look up to SIU students, and it will be important for our educators to lean on the researchers and professors at SIU as we continue to work to serve our students in the coming years,” he said.

SIU Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Stettler said the new agreement benefits both SIU and the school district.

“It’s a very coordinated effort which means a lot of our offices now understand how important the middle school and elementary school pipeline is to recruitment and retention of students,” she said.

Booth said one of the highlights of the program is exposing young students to possibilities they may not have otherwise considered.