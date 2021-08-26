Some IDES offices open for appointments; eviction moratorium amended, extended

SPRINGFIELD – As federal unemployment benefits created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire next week, Illinois continues to see high unemployment rates, although things have improved from one year ago.

Select Illinois Department of Employment Security offices, meanwhile, have opened for appointment-only in-person services for the first time since the pandemic led to a statewide stay-at-home order in March 2020, which has since expired.

Individuals can call the IDES scheduling hotline at 217-558-0401 to make an appointment at one of four locations during the first phase of reopening: Rockford at 303 N. Main St.; Harvey at 16845 S. Halsted; Champaign at 1307 N. Mattis Ave.; and Mt. Vernon at 333 Potomac Blvd., Suite E.

Twenty-minute appointments will be available Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Visitors will be afforded a 10-minute grace period, according to IDES.