Some Illinois regions could have some mitigations loosened starting Jan. 15

Phase 1B will begin once Phase 1A is substantially complete, but a specific time period is not yet clear. Although about one-third of the health care workforce has already been vaccinated, Pritzker said that many health care workers and long-term care facility residents are still in the process of receiving the vaccine. Ongoing vaccine administration and a decrease in federal vaccine distribution could delay the move to the next phase.

The increase in federal vaccine distribution relies heavily on whether the Biden administration will implement the Defense Production Act. President Donald Trump invoked this Cold War-era law in response to the pandemic, giving him emergency authority to control domestic industries.

The Defense Production Act was most recently used to prevent the hoarding of supplies, limit the export of medical goods like personal protective equipment and increase the production of critical supplies. Pritzker anticipates that there will be a significant increase in vaccine distribution once the DPA is invoked under Biden.

He also noted that Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca, along with a few other companies, are in the process of applying for Emergency Use Authorization for their own coronavirus vaccines through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.