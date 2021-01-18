Southern Illinois returns to Phase 4 of state's COVID-19 plan, loosening restrictions further

The requirements to move to Tier 1 include a test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, with the same criteria for hospitalizations and bed availability as the previous tiers.

Region 8 in the west suburbs, Region 9 in the north suburbs, Region 10 in suburban Cook County and Region 11, which covers the city of Chicago, are all in Tier 2, meaning there is still no indoor dining allowed.

In order to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2, regions must see a test positivity rate below 12% for three consecutive days, with the same criteria for hospitalizations and bed availability as previously stated.

Region 4, which covers Metro East St. Louis, and Region 7, which covers south suburban Illinois, remain under Tier 3 mitigations. No indoor dining is allowed under Tier 3.

Prior to Monday, eight of the state’s 11 mitigation regions remained under Tier 3 restrictions.

“Hospital leaders have made clear the importance of staffing in their continued response to this pandemic and conveyed that staffing contracts will be extraordinarily valuable in their ability to meet the needs of their communities,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release.