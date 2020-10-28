Suburban Chicago restaurant defies restrictions with decision from local judge

“We take all the precautions and we follow the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. We feel like restaurants and bars can do this on their own and should be open, and be on CDC guidelines,” Gulbro said.

“This isn't good for anybody,” he added. “Outdoor seating in 30 degree weather is not healthy. We feel like the indoor dining is better safety for our customers and our patrons.”

Kevin Nelson, one of the attorneys representing FoxFire, did not respond to a request for comment.

In an interview with WGN radio on Monday, Nelson said the case hinges on the Illinois Department of Public Health Act.

“Really what it came down to is, there's this thing called the Illinois (Department of) Public Health Act. And in there, every restaurant, every business is afforded due process. If you're going to shut them down, you got to give them advance notice. And ultimately the decider of that is a local judge, and in this instance Judge Kevin Busch stepped up to the plate, so to speak, and said, this local judge looked at everything, and I'm not going to extend that order to this business,” Nelson said in the interview with WGN.

Nelson said FoxFire is the only restaurant in Kane and DuPage counties to be able to “lawfully” offer indoor dining.