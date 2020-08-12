Tiebreaker process for Illinois cannabis licenses finalized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, or IDFPR, adopted permanent rules this week to break ties in the application process for 75 conditional adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses.

Under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, firms can score up to 250 points on their application to obtain a license. There are a limited number of licenses available in each of the state’s Bureau of Labor Statistics regions.

An outside company does the scoring for the applications, and the new rules provide for a randomized tiebreaker process that takes effect if two or more applicants in a given region have a tied score.

Per the rules, which were filed in June and approved by a legislative rules committee Tuesday, the first name drawn will have first right to a remaining conditional license, the second name drawn will have second right, and so on.

If licenses are left over due to some or all of the drawn applicants abandoning their claims, the license will go to the application with the next highest score. If there are more applicants at the next highest score than licenses available, the tiebreaker process will repeat.