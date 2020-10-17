Tiny Kaskaskia boasts a rich past as capital

Vani, a Chicago native, moved here in 2014 after purchasing a home on the island. His late wife, Claudia, was born and raised here. After he retired, Vani moved here to be halfway between his two daughters.

“It was just going to be a weekend place,” he said of the home. “I bought it as a sentimental thing and I thought it’s a nice place in between my daughters and their families. And it was a bargain. There are some real bargains here.”

Real estate values fell following two major floods that nearly wiped out the town. The first, in 1973, drove many residents away, and 20 years later the Great Flood of 1993 chased more people out of the town.

“After the ’93 flood it really went down,” Vani said.

There were about 76 households before the ’73 flood pushed many residents away. After the major flood in 1993, the population dried up.

Vani is familiar with every resident here.

“There are five in that household over there,” he said, pointing to a house a few yards from his modest wood-frame structure. “This one down here, there were four of them living there, but he sold his place.”