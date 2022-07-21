US Military to host free medical services in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Area residents will have four different opportunities beginning Friday, July 22 to receive medical care at no cost as part of a Southern Illinois Wellness Mission authorized by the Department of Defense in partnership with the Delta Regional Authority.

Military personnel will offer basic medical, vision, and dental services to the public at absolutely no cost. The offer is open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Carbondale City Hall on Friday, July 22, Saturday, July 23, Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. There will be no dental services on the last day only.

The Southern Illinois Wellness Mission is an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, a DoD military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while simultaneously providing key healthcare services with lasting benefits for Delta communities.

By utilizing its extensive resources, the military is able to meet some of the region’s most urgent healthcare needs. Among the services provided during IRT missions are basic medical and wellness exams, dental exams, extractions and fillings, vision exams and single-vision glasses.

"We are looking forward to a memorable and enjoyable mission with our community partners," said LTC Slade Lindquist, 325th Field Hospital.

Brandi Bradley, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's designee to the Delta Regional Authority, said Southern Illinoisans should definitely take advantage of this rare opportunity.

"We are very grateful for this partnership and for them choosing Carbondale as a location," Bradley said. "We are under a mental health crisis in our country and mental health care is included with these no-cost services. You don't have to provide photo identification or health insurance. You just have to provide your name. Again, this is open to all ages and incomes. This is quality healthcare."

Carbondale City Hall is located at 200 S. Illinois Ave.