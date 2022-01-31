 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Forecast calls for ice, snow Wednesday and Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

A winter storm will spread an expansive area of snow and ice across an approximate 2,000 mile-long swath of the U.S. this week, creating extremely dangerous travel conditions and numerous power outages.

CARBONDALE — The region will be under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday night to Thursday night, with up to 2 inches of snow projected. 

Matt Holiner, a meteorologist for The Southern, said rain on Tuesday is expected to give way to ice and flurries until Thursday. 

“In Carbondale, we’re looking at just ice that will accumulate on power lines, on cars, on roads,” Holiner said. “Anywhere from a tenth of an inch to three-tenths of an inch.”

The conditions can affect roads, bridges and overpasses, as well as trees and power lines. “There’s probably going to be power outages,” Holiner said.

Snow and ice are expected across the state. 

The forecast comes the same week of heavy snow further east. Heavy snow also had residents in Virginia, Massachusetts and elsewhere on the East Coast digging out over the weekend, when a powerful nor'easter triggered blizzard conditions. 

The Connecticut State Police had 1,200 calls for service Saturday alone, the department said. As many as 100,000 customers without power were reported. 

More snow is expected there on Friday. 

