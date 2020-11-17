Watch now: Pritzker issues stricter mitigations in Illinois amid hospitalization surge

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and when people are in close contact with one another, so the new mitigations are aimed at keeping people further apart from one another, she said.

“Right now this virus has backed us into a corner,” she said. “And we are left making insanely difficult and weighty decisions. We all want to get back to normal but we can't get there just yet. I urge people to turn their frustration and their anger into something positive. Instead of trying to buck the mitigations, can we all just follow them, acknowledging that these are what are needed to get back to some semblance of normal?”

Health and fitness centers will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity as long as all patrons wear a face covering and reservations will be required. Indoor classes will not be allowed and locker rooms will be required to close.

The guidance also calls for a “pause” of all indoor group sporting and recreational activities including youth and adult recreational sports while Tier 3 mitigations are in place. This includes park districts and travel leagues.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Outdoor sports and recreation are allowed but participant groups and practices outdoors will be limited to 10 people or less and social distancing is required along with face coverings.