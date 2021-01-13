Welch becomes Illinois' first Black speaker of House

Durkin, prior to Welch’s election, accused Welch of being an extension of Madigan, and he has been critical of Welch’s handling of a House Special Investigating Committee into Madigan’s ComEd ties. Republicans called that legislative committee after accusing Madigan of conduct unbecoming of a legislator. Welch chaired the committee, not requiring Madigan to testify and voting to end it after only three hearings in four months.

Durkin repeated again Wednesday that Welch, as chairman, “did a disservice to the body” and called the process “an embarrassment.”

While Welch thanked Madigan, Durkin, who is now the longest-serving legislative leader in Illinois having served in the post since 2013, said he did not “have anything positive to say” about Madigan, calling government institutions “better off” with him out of leadership.

Welch was more laudatory, although he later alluded to potential changes to the committee process and leadership from the previous practices of Madigan’s administration.

“While our state has many problems, our schools are better, more children have access to health care, and our working class families can more easily live the American dream thanks to the strong leadership of Speaker Madigan,” he said.