Western Illinois chef's food focus pays off in pandemic

He first made contact with local growers with whom he built relationships, including Will and Marty Spence, who grow heirloom and native crops and heritage animals on about 160 acres in Livingston County. From them, he also learned of Janie’s Farm, a certified organic farm in eastern Illinois, and Janie’s Mill, which mills local grains into flours — a product in big demand during the pandemic. He also grew a relationship with the Kilgus family, which provides much of his meat — a relationship that would serve both of them this year.

He hasn’t had supply issues that some other businesses have had because of his strong relationship with the farms.

Instead of telling them what to grow, he asks them what they do best and can incorporate it in the menu.

“We’re accomplishing our goal of helping the family farm,” he said.

Seeing seeing stories of some farmers losing their livelihood during the pandemic as large processors grappled with employees sick from COVID-19 reaffirmed his commitment to help the farmers he could.