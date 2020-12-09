Who enforces COVID rules in Illinois? It depends on which political party is in control.

"Even if we were to follow suit with state police and (enforce) some of those health department rules, if the state's attorney is not going to prosecute them, it makes no sense," Keeven said.

It's a different story in St. Clair County.

The health department had support from the county board, sheriff and state's attorney in their crackdown last week. Still, ordering a business to shutter is the last resort after education and verbal and written warnings, said health department Executive Director Barb Hohlt.

"We don't want to be punitive, but we want to protect the public's health," Hohlt said Sunday during a news briefing.

The Alton Police Department has also enforced the governor's restrictions. It issued a citation to Hiram's Tavern in April for remaining open during a stay-at-home order. The owner pleaded guilty, paid a fine and the bar will be under supervision for a year.

But there's not much appetite among local Republican-led governments to pass their own resolutions or ordinances that could help back up police, as Edwardsville did.