Why some Illinois residents will keep wearing masks, for now

Now that Illinois is in phase five, fewer and fewer business are requiring masks, and faces — bare faces — are everywhere. Yet some people plan to keep masks around.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for unvaccinated people is that they should keep wearing masks in addition to social distancing. The unvaccinated also should wear masks any time they are traveling, in public settings or when around people who don’t live in their household.

But some vaccinated people who will keep wearing masks have personal reasons for keeping mouths and noses covered. They range from having immunocompromised family members to simply having enjoyed a year of not getting as many colds as in years past. Some people plan to keep masking in transit areas in hopes of avoiding all germs from fellow travelers. Others said they have family or friends in health care who have always worn face coverings and plan to follow their lead.