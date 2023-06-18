MOUNT VERNON — Through the newly established St. Clare Foundation, the Felician Sisters of North America plan to devote themselves to helping the underprivileged in Southern Illinois, through ministries in food pantries, behaviors health, and ministering to the needs of the poor.

The Felician Sisters, officially known as the Congregation of Sisters of St. Felix of Cantalice Third Order Regular of St. Francis of Assisi, are a religious institute whose members profess public vows of chastity, poverty, and obedience. They are one of the 15 founding members of the U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking, which works to promote awareness, exchange best practices, recommend actions, and share information on behalf of victims and survivors of human trafficking.

St. Francis of Assisi believed that serving the poor, and getting his hands dirty, was a source of profound joy. To Francis, service was the mission and The Felician Sisters, the spiritual daughters of St. Francis, want to do the same thing. The group says that they want to serve Southern Illinois with their vision and mission. To do so, they say they are transforming their presence in Southern Illinois to be more independent.

“We minister each day to individuals and families in great need,” the Felician Sisters website states. “Our Sisters serve the homeless, women in transition, and others who are marginalized — people that society has seemingly forgotten — with compassion and mercy, a healing presence, spiritual sustenance, and a reminder of God’s unconditional love.”

One such place the Sisters do their work is Centralia at the Felician Wellness Center. There, the Sisters provide low-cost wellness programs to Southern Illinois residents.

The organization has been in Southern Illinois for sometime, but only recently have they decided to provide health and welfare ministries.

Their plan is to transition from co-sponsorship of SSM Health, Illinois to sole sponsorship of the newly established St. Clare Foundation. SSM is a not-for-profit Catholic affiliated hospital group with health care locations throughout Southern Illinois.

“The Felician Sisters are excited to share with you our deepening commitment to the community by transitioning our role from health ministry co-sponsor to full sponsorship of a newly established foundation,” said Sr. Clarette Stryzewski, CSSF, Chairperson, St. Clare Foundation. “The new Felician-sponsored St. Clare Foundation will serve as a catalyst for a healthy community and support local community agencies with the needed funding to address the health and social needs of the most vulnerable. We expect the foundation to be fully operational by 2025.”

The Sisters as well as SSM Health believe this move into an independent operation status will benefit Southern Illinoisans by creating a more sustainable service network of healthcare and welfare.

Though the St. Clare Foundation is only beginning, the Sisters have already focused their attention to hunger, mental health access, shelter, drug abuse, and overall issues with poverty in Southern Illinois.

While the Sisters look ahead toward what the future brings, SSM Health looks back and remembers warmly their partnership together for the past couple decades, and also considers future collaboration.

"SSM Health is deeply grateful for our partnership with the Felician Sisters, which has flourished for more than 25 years,” said Michael Baumgartner, Regional President of SSM Health, Illinois. “Now, with the founding of the Felician-sponsored St. Clare Foundation, our continued collaboration will further expand care for those who need it most. Achieving overall health and well-being reaches far beyond the walls of our hospitals, and the complementary work of the foundation will play a significant role in improving the lives of the people in our community.”

Though reorganization and development may be happening with the Felcian Sisters in their new foundation, SSM Health says patients need not worry about their health care coverage, which will go unchanged.

The partnership between the Felician Sisters and SSM Health has existed since the mid '90s, with operations at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Centralia, SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital – Mount Vernon, and the local SSM Health Medical Group.

The plan of transition to a solo sponsorship for the Felician Sisters won’t be complete until the end of 2025.