State spending $47 million for broadband expansion

The funding announced last week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office marks the largest-ever expansion of broadband.

The Illinois Office of Broadband is making $350 million in funding available through a third round of grants, which will be accepted and awarded on a rolling basis through 2024, or until funds are depleted, the governor’s office said in a statement.

“Funding for Connect Illinois is made possible by Gov. Pritzker's bipartisan $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first comprehensive infrastructure program in Illinois in nearly a decade, as well as federal broadband funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act,” the governor’s office said.

Round Two funding includes $23 million in “Connect Illinois” grant awards matched by $24 million in non-state funding for a total of over $47 million, with plans to expand broadband access to approximately 13,000 homes, businesses, farms, and community institutions across Illinois. A total of 22 new projects are planned, with at least one in every region of the state, the release said.

Round two grants are:

Adams Telsystem Inc.: $1,252,041, Adams and Pike counties

Bspeedy Wireless: $152,108 Richland, Edwards, Jasper, Wabash and Lawrence counties

Century Enterprises:$215,120, Knox County

Charter Spectrum - Bella Vista: $29,555, Madison County

Charter Spectrum – Briars: $99,556, St. Clair County

Charter Spectrum - Equus Lane: $109,320, Madison County

Charter Spectrum – Huey: $107,416, Clinton County

Charter Spectrum - New Minden: $250,198, Washington County

Charter Spectrum - Nichols Woods: $50,750, Winnebago, Clay, Crawford and Wayne counties

Clearwave: $500,000, Saline, Williamson and Johnson counties

Comcast - Leisure Time Est: $630,903, Vermilion County

Comcast – Sterling: $595,300, Whiteside County

East Moline school district: $1,706,494, Rock Island and Henry counties

Jo-Carroll Energy: $4,688,840, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties

Mediacom – Dewey: $117,054, Champaign County

Mediacom - Valley View Est: $52,434, Rock Island County

Mediacom - Wolf Creek: $45,905, LaSalle County

Metro Communications: $292,118, Livingston County

ProTek Communications: $2,000,000, Williamson County

Strada Communications: $5,000,000, Rock Island and Whiteside counties

Village of Palatine: $101,387, Cook County

WKT Telecom Cooperative: $5,000,000, Union and Pulaski counties

“We are very excited about the state's continued commitment to broadband expansion throughout Illinois, especially in the southwestern region," Gary Hoelscher, president, Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, said. "Increasing equity in access, adoption, and use is an important step in ensuring people can pursue work and education opportunities despite other challenges they may face.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.