State spending $47 million for broadband expansion

The funding announced last week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office marks the largest-ever expansion of broadband. The Illinois Office of Broadband is making $350 million in funding available through a third round of grants, which will be accepted and awarded on a rolling basis through 2024, or until funds are depleted, the governor’s office said in a statement. “Funding for Connect Illinois is made possible by Gov. Pritzker's bipartisan $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first comprehensive infrastructure program in Illinois in nearly a decade, as well as federal broadband funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act,” the governor’s office said.
Round Two funding includes $23 million in “Connect Illinois” grant awards matched by $24 million in non-state funding for a total of over $47 million, with plans to expand broadband access to approximately 13,000 homes, businesses, farms, and community institutions across Illinois. A total of 22 new projects are planned, with at least one in every region of the state, the release said. Adams Telsystem Inc.: $1,252,041, Adams and Pike counties Bspeedy Wireless: $152,108 Richland, Edwards, Jasper, Wabash and Lawrence counties Century Enterprises:$215,120, Knox County
White House officials say hopefully we will get to where COVID-19 is acceptable and "it doesn't disrupt our capability to function in society in a relatively normal way."
Charter Spectrum - Bella Vista: $29,555, Madison County Charter Spectrum – Briars: $99,556, St. Clair County Charter Spectrum - Equus Lane: $109,320, Madison County Charter Spectrum – Huey: $107,416, Clinton County Charter Spectrum - New Minden: $250,198, Washington County Charter Spectrum - Nichols Woods: $50,750, Winnebago, Clay, Crawford and Wayne counties Clearwave: $500,000, Saline, Williamson and Johnson counties Comcast - Leisure Time Est: $630,903, Vermilion County Comcast – Sterling: $595,300, Whiteside County East Moline school district: $1,706,494, Rock Island and Henry counties Jo-Carroll Energy: $4,688,840, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties Mediacom – Dewey: $117,054, Champaign County Mediacom - Valley View Est: $52,434, Rock Island County Mediacom - Wolf Creek: $45,905, LaSalle County Metro Communications: $292,118, Livingston County ProTek Communications: $2,000,000, Williamson County Strada Communications: $5,000,000, Rock Island and Whiteside counties Village of Palatine: $101,387, Cook County WKT Telecom Cooperative: $5,000,000, Union and Pulaski counties “We are very excited about the state's continued commitment to broadband expansion throughout Illinois, especially in the southwestern region," Gary Hoelscher, president, Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, said. "Increasing equity in access, adoption, and use is an important step in ensuring people can pursue work and education opportunities despite other challenges they may face.”
Meet Southern Illinois' 20 Under 40 for 2021
John “JP” Beyler, Makanda | Owner and Tattooer, Artistic Mind Tattoos, Carbondale
A native of Carbondale, Beyler has owned the tattoo parlor since 2008 and recently moved into a new facility on South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale and have plans to start an art studio as well. The business regularly hosts fundraisers and supply drives for hurricane relief. The popular “Tattoos for Rescues” benefits the St. Francis CARE Animal Shelter. The program has raised nearly $20,000 for the shelter over three years.
What has been the key to your success so far?
Treating people with as much respect and understanding as possible. Tattooing can be a very intimidating thing for first timers and even some seasoned tattoo collectors, that being said making sure they are comfortable and showing that we actually care about the ideas they have has been the key to the shop’s successes.
What lesson have you learned from older colleagues?
Never take your time for granted, try as hard as you can to stay healthy and exercise for longevity in the tattoo industry.
Mark Black, Mt. Vernon | Owner, Men in White Painting
Black has made it one of his missions to encourage young people: he is a mentor for the Jefferson County CEO program which introduces high school students to entrepreneurship and he is trying to build interest in careers in the service and trade industries among students. In the last year, he has started coaching and consulting other professional painters.
What lesson have you learned from older colleagues?
Almost everything I have learned has come from older colleagues. Sometimes by good example, sometimes by bad example. Everyone has something to teach us if we are willing to look and listen.
What trait do you admire most in others? Why?
There are two: Empathy: the ability to put yourself in another person’s shoes and feel what they may be feeling is a rare trait these days. This is so helpful in creating healthy and long-lasting relationships with friends, colleagues, or customers. Also, candor: the ability to be direct without being offensive. To clearly relay your feelings in a productive manner to better a situation. We too often react to what we think someone else is saying, without clearly knowing the true meaning of their words or inferences.
Robby Clark-Stokes, Makanda | Principal, Thomas Elementary School, Carbondale
Perhaps none of the 20 Under 40 has been impacted by the pandemic as much as Clark-Stokes. Guiding both teachers and students to a remote-learning model, he has continued to make students feel both appreciated and valuable. His approach to education continues to be a personal one, regardless of whether students are in the hallways or online.
What do you still want to accomplish in your career?
I want to create a culture in our building that exudes a love for personal growth. I want our school and our district to be known as a place where students grow and become leaders among their peers and within the community. It might seem cliché, but these students are our future. Every day we work hard to create readers, writers, mathematicians, and critical thinkers. But above all - we're trying to grow good people. People that love, encourage and care for one another. And that's no easy task! A school year has many challenging moments, but if we're honest - those challenges are surrounded by achievements that last forever.
What has been the key to your success so far?
I am who I am because of my faith, family and friends. God has blessed me with supportive parents, a wonderful wife and children and encouraging friends. When I am "up" they celebrate with me, when I am "down" they lift me up. I know that no matter what I am going through I have someone to lean on.
Tara Davis, Cobden | Owner, The Iron Whisk Bistro & Bar, Cobden
Davis conceived the idea of the Iron Whisk several years ago when she purchased the building which now houses the establishment and has grown it to one of the area’s most unique eateries. She maintains her vision for “something different” and continues to expand and evolve both personally and professionally.
What has been the key to your success so far?
First and foremost, the staff! The Iron Whisk has been blessed with an incredible team of smart, innovative and hardworking individuals. None of this could be done without them. Moreover, I have an incredible family and support system that trusted in my vision after working in this industry for so long. I’m also very grateful to be a part of a community that has embraced my unique vision.
What trait do you admire most in others? Why?
True Grit – people who are unshakable not because they don’t know pain or failure, but while in moments of self-doubt, they're always pushing forward. Those who are always showing up and never giving up on their passion and dreams while staying humble and kind.
William E. Davis, Herrin | Assistant CEO, Heartland Regional Medical Center, Marion
Believing that “life is what you make it,” Davis focuses on giving back to the region through involvement in civic organizations, church and the area chapter of Honor Flight, the program which takes military veterans on trips to Washington D.C.
In your career, what has been your proudest moment?
This is a tough question because I’ve made a few pivots in my career. When I’ve chosen to pivot and move out of my zone of comfort it’s been scary. I’d say choosing to ignore my fears and take the steps of faith which have brought me this far have been my proudest moments in my career. At the core of my beliefs lies this notion that God has a purpose and plan for each of us and it’s bigger than we can imagine, so think big and dream bigger. I’m also proud to have formed the many relationships and bonds with co-workers that have become friends.
What trait do you admire most in others? Why?
I love how resilient successful people are. The ability to get knocked down multiple times and yet choose to get back in the race is remarkable. It goes back to the Thomas Edison quote that says “I haven’t failed; I just found 10,000 that won’t work.” I really admire the folks that have the never give up, can-do attitude, which I believe is captured in the resilience trait.
Leigh Bedokis- Gusta
Sarah Fogle, Harrisburg | Owner/Doula, Trinity Doula Services
Fogle and her team of five doulas help women in the region as they go through pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum experiences, providing support and compassion. She also frequently contributes to woman and infant causes, looking to help any in need.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
My best advice for young professionals is to build a support network of people who represent different parts of the community. Networking and outreach need to extend past your own line of work. You’d be surprised just how often a connection that has little do to with your field of work can be just what you need to tackle a specific obstacle or make a referral that helps your business grow.
Where do you see yourself in 5-10 years?
Because the industry is evolving, I, too, am constantly striving to become better educated. My biggest personal goal is to continue my nursing education with the ultimate goal of becoming a Certified Nurse Midwife so that I can help challenge and grow the birth community from a provider’s stance. I firmly believe that families in Southern Illinois deserve safe and happy birthing experiences based upon choice and support. I never thought I’d make it this far, but now that I have, I don’t plan to stop any time soon.
Josh Judge, Carbondale | Owner, Judge Services
Judge established his own company in 2014, offering professional pressure washing and later holiday light installation. The company has gained accolades for often cleaning school playgrounds and public places as a way of “giving back.”
Even though you are young, what do you wish you would have learned about the “real world” earlier?
I wish I had started a business in the service industry sooner. Today’s society puts so much emphasis on earning a college degree if you want to amount to succeed in life. I had an excellent college experience and I wouldn’t be where I am today without it, but I know now that college is not a requirement. Entrepreneurship has given me unlimited potential.
In your career so far, what has been your proudest moment?
My proudest moment was last summer when we helped the Friends of the Shawnee Forest do some graffiti removal at a local cave that had been vandalized with spray paint during the eclipse. We had to run 800 feet of high-pressure hose through thick brush and over the top of the cave in order to reach the spot. It was awesome being able to help out in such a unique way because of the equipment we use on a daily basis.
Aaron Kleidon, Ava; Marika Josephson, Murphysboro | Owners, Scratch Brewing Company
After opening the brewery in 2013, the pair has gained a growing clientele and a stellar reputation, having recently been nominated for national recognition.
In your career so far, what has been your proudest moment? Josephson: I was hugely proud of opening the brewery in March of 2013. We had put months of hard work into building out our building, acquiring equipment, finishing licensing, and making a space people would love. It was an incredible feeling to open it to the public and have great feedback. Fast forward seven years, and it feels like a dream to be nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Beer, and Spirits Producer. That's one of the accolades that has meant the most to me since we opened our doors. How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?
Kleidon: It’s tough. In fact, I would say I might be the wrong person to ask. I am fortunate enough to have a job in the region which I love, in a field that I am passionate about and one that allows for creative expression. These things make work much more fulfilling and enjoyable despite long work weeks.
Provided by Marika Josephson, Scratch Brewing Company
William Lo, General Manager, New Kahala in Carbondale | Keesha Lo, licensed cosmetologist at Tonic Headquarters in Carbondale | both of Cambria
Despite both staying busy in their individual careers and workplaces, this married couple were the co-founders of “Southern Illinois Eats,” a popular Facebook group designed to promote local restaurants across the region. In its first a year, the group has grown to more than 23,000 members. Through most of 2020, the page and accompanying website have been instrumental in promoting pandemic-impacted eateries in the region.
In your career so far, what has been your proudest moment? William: I have two! First would be designing and overseeing the build-out of New Kahala's new location on East Grand Avenue. The feelings you get when you open the doors for the first time and seeing your loyal customers wait hours just to be part of our grand re-opening is exhilarating and I will cherish the experience forever.
My second is the massive growth of Southern Illinois Eats. We created this group never expected it to grow like it has We have touched the lives of hundreds of restaurants and thousands of their customers. We are proud to help our local restaurants and grow our community.
What’s your favorite thing about Southern Illinois?
Keesha: Growing up here, in the small town of Belknap, I have a real appreciation for how quiet and beautiful Southern Illinois is. No matter where we have lived in Southern Illinois, I have always felt safe and at home. Will and I love to go on new adventures and travel to new cities, but at the end of the day, it is great to be back home. We also have such an expansive locally owned movement happening in Southern Illinois right now, that if people are willing to leave their bubble, they will always find something new.
Allyson McKinney, Herrin | Owner, Cakes By Ally
McKinney has been described as a “single mom that never gives up.” For her, the taste of success as an entrepreneur is just as sweet as the cakes, cupcakes and treats she bakes every day.
What has been the key to your success so far?
I believe the key to my success thus far is having a solid support system. No successful business is ran solely by one person. Behind every decision I make, is a team of people I rely on for advice.
From finances to marketing, customer service and product offerings and managing employees, I look to “experts” or the opinions of my support system to make the best decisions because after all, I started my business because of my passion for baking, not because I’m an expert in running a business. Surround yourself with people who understand your vision and goals and want to see you succeed.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
My advice to other young professionals would be to have a clear vision and stick to it. Don’t give up when times get tough; once you overcome challenges, your business will start to flourish. No pain, no gain!
Brian Mullins, 33, Makanda | Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Southern Illinois University
Only the 14th head coach in Saluki Men’s Basketball History, Mullins returned to SIU where he already was a member of the Saluki Hall of Fame, recognizing his own stellar career on the court. A point guard who set several school records, Mullis led the Salukis to a 16-16 overall record in his first year at the helm.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
No matter what your job is, do it to the best of your ability. Don’t worry about your next job. Whatever you’re doing currently, do it to the highest standard it can possibly be done; and everything else will work itself out.
What’s your favorite thing about Southern Illinois?
My favorite thing about Southern Illinois is the community — how much they love and support this university. Salukis are everywhere, all over the country, and I have so much pride in being a Saluki.
Molly Parker, Murphysboro | Reporter, The Southern Illinoisan
One of The Southern’s very own, Parker has made a name for herself as one of the nation’s up-and-coming investigative reporters. Her work on public housing in Cairo was among her reporting which led to her selection as a part of the ProPublica Distinguished Fellows program, a three-year partnership for local investigative reporters.
Even though you are young, what do you wish you would have learned about the “real world” earlier?
Far more important than reaching as many goals as possible from a young age is figuring out who you are and what’s important and building a life in line with those principles. Everything else will eventually fall into place.
How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?
Every morning, I write down goals for my work day. That helps me stay focused on accomplishing at least a few key tasks, no matter what curveballs the day throws. I also set a goal for how late I will work and try to stick to it. If I know a big deadline is approaching, I budget longer work days followed by a few lighter days to recover. When the work day is over, I try to set it aside for the next day. There will always be unfinished work. There will not always be time to spend with loved ones. If you can work for a boss who also values work-life balance (as I’m lucky to have), it helps immensely.
What’s your favorite thing about Southern Illinois?
This is where I was raised, so my favorite thing about Southern Illinois is that it feels like home. I love the natural beauty of the place, and that there are so many parts of it I’ve yet to explore. When my husband and I embark on a new (for us) kayak route or hiking trail, we always marvel at how much ground we’ve yet to cover, despite having been around for quite a bit of time. I enjoy the diversity of Southern Illinois, which I think is an asset of the region often overlooked by people from upstate, and perhaps those of us who live here, too. And I think the history of this region is fascinating. Much like in exploring the natural wonders, with every new thing I learn about the region’s history, I’m amazed at how much I do not know and have yet to discover. Southern Illinois is always surprising me.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
Amanda Perryman, Carbondale | Assistant Vice President of Finance, SIU Credit Union
Juggling career and family can be challenging. Juggling career, family and civic involvement can be even tougher, but Perryman is up to the task. A new mother who recently earned a promotion at work and an officer in the local Lions Club, her plate is full, but she still finds ways to make a difference.
What do you still want to accomplish in your career?
I think that's really the beauty of this season of my career; I don't know that I've even discovered all of the things I want to accomplish. I know I want to make a positive impact on this world in any way I can and I feel like I'm starting to do that by being involved in the Credit Union Movement. I take every opportunity I can to become more educated and learn from my mentors regarding investments, balance sheet management and management of an institution as a whole as well as how I can use these tools to make real life differences for our members. The big picture is so much broader than I could have ever imagined and it changes and grows every single day.
Even though you are young, what do you wish you would have learned about the “real world” earlier?
To listen. And to be successful you must listen. I think young people, especially ambitious young people, can sometimes be so sure of our ideas and visions that we forget to listen. Confidence is an invaluable tool for anyone, but it can also work against us sometimes, I think. There have been times when I was younger, when I've disagreed professionally with a solution or assessment of a problem and I've been very sure of my feelings or the solution I presented only to find that someone far wiser than I, had a much, much better idea or solution because they understood the situation so much more deeply than I did (despite my blindness to this fact). I could have afforded myself so many more opportunities to learn from others if I would have started consistently practicing the habit of truly listening earlier in my career.
Jeffrey Punske, Carbondale | Associate Professor of Linguistics, Southern Illinois University
Originally from Arizona, Punske has been part of SIU since 2014, but he has made an impact in a short time. From being part of the annual Saluki Con gathering and encouraging students with free snacks to presenting at the European Space Agency, Punske has become a diverse and valuable asset to SIU and the region.
In your career, what has been your proudest moment?
The last few years have had a lot of really great moments, but I have to go with being invited to and delivering a talk at the European Space Agency this past summer. I think most kids dream about being an astronaut or working with rockets. When I got into linguistics I never thought I’d end up doing something like that. Somehow, there I was, surrounded by working ESA engineers and scientists and other great scholars from the around the world. It was totally a dream come true.
How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?
To be honest, this is something that I struggle with a bit. I count myself pretty lucky because I really love a lot of what I do, particularly working with my students and helping SIU and my field engage with the community. So, a lot of weeks when I’m putting in crazy hours I can come out more charged than drained. Even then, I do often need to remind myself that it is okay to step away.
Rusty Bailey
Greg Rowold, Chester | Owner, Rowold True Value in Chester
At age 23, Rowold took a risk. He had been working at Stallman Hardware. When the Stallmans chose to retire, many in the community were concerned that the business would close. Rowold stepped up and bought the business. Under his leadership, the hardware store continues to offer good advice, prompt service and quality merchandise.
Even though you are young, what do you wish you would have learned about the "real world" earlier this year?
School is a good prep for real life but it doesn’t give you the full experience that the real world throws at you. If I could have learned about the real world sooner, I would exchange the classes we had to take with classes that taught you everyday life lessons and how to do things in the real world. Because I think we all have been there in a math or science class and say to yourself, “When am I ever going to use this stuff?”
What’s your favorite thing about Southern Illinois?
The list for that could go on forever and with many answers. Since I like to hunt, my answer would be the opportunities we have for hunting in Southern Illinois – some of the best in the country. There are not many other places in the world with land access and the quality of the game we have in this area. Whether your chasing pheasants at Wayne Fitzgerald State Park or duck hunting in Union County to chasing big whitetails at Pyramid State Park, the opportunities are endless.
Krissy Stokes, Carterville | Owner, The iDoctor, Carbondale
Stokes takes seriously her role as a community and business leader. She leads charitable efforts of the local Rotary Club and leading introductory technology classes at John A. Logan College.
Even though you are young, what do you wish you would have learned about the "real world" earlier this year?
It took a while for me to figure out that mistakes aren’t just OK, they are required for success. Growing up, I would be disappointed in myself with any score under an “A” or 100%, but now that I’m older I understand that I was missing the point. To be successful in the real world, you don’t need perfection, just growth.
Where do you see yourself in 5-10 years?
I hope that in 5-10 years I see my family and friends healthy and happy, my business thriving and my community prospering with me. I picture myself still a member of Rotary, the chamber of commerce and an active participant in my town’s wellbeing. For me, success is measured not in dollars alone but in peace of mind and in the satisfaction of a job well done. I am so very fortunate to be able to serve my community doing what I love alongside the man that I love (and also the dog that I love) for a community that supports us right back.
Sarah Watkins, Carterville | Coordinator of Library Services, Marion Carnegie Library
Watkins works to advance the Marion Carnegie Library and its patrons in a variety of ways. From spearheading programs for adult readers to successfully submitting for grants to purchase technological equipment for the library, she promotes the library both as a source of information as well as a hub of activity.
Where do you see yourself in five or ten years?
I am working hard and focusing my study on library management. I have hopes to hold a position where I can inspire and empower library workers. In the long run, I believe my work can contribute to the economic, educational and cultural growth in our area. I know, as long as I am working hard for my family and striving for the stars, I'll be happy.
What's your favorite thing about Southern Illinois?
There is no place like home! It is hard to choose just one thing that is my favorite. I love how unique our area is. We are surrounded by rich forest, beautiful lakes, good music, great food and the kindest people. Southern Illinois has something for everyone and finding it is half the fun. I enjoy the blend of wholesome, hometown, grassroots-driven communities. Our area is full of passionate people who are wanting to share their talents and ideas to grow and inspire our area. The diverse characteristics that are found in our home is pretty incredible.
Brynn Wheetley, Carbondale | Co-owner, AthlEATS
Wheetley, has channeled a lifelong passion for cooking into AthlEATS meals, a regional meal preparation business which has delivered more than 80,000 meals in just a few years.
In your career, what has been your proudest moment?
My proudest moments are when we receive feedback from our clients that our company has helped them. Whether that feedback is that our clients have been success in their weight loss, they are making healthier choices, or that we have helped provide more quality time with their family or friends.
Even though you are young, what do you wish you would have learned about the “real world” earlier?
I wish I had known that the "real world" was closer to me than just "somewhere out there". There is so much beauty in the world that I didn't see until my 30s. I also didn't see how many people truly need help. I wish I had known sooner so I could have been involved sooner and take in the beautiful moments more. I think when you're young, it's easy to overlook those two things. As you grow and mature, they become so real.
John Wingate, Anna | Soil Conservation Technician, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Anna
Wingate grew up in Union County and has played a major role in the development of several community park projects, including the establishment of a disc golf course in Cobden as well as one currently under development in Anna. He simply says he has always “tried to give back to the community.”
What has been the key to your success so far?
The key to my success has been attention to detail. I have found if you get all the details right, you will be successful. If you want to put your best product out there you must make sure every detail has been taken care of.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Jump on opportunities when they present themselves. Opportunities to do big things do not come often, so always be prepared to take advantage of the opportunity.
Jami Lee Wright, Murphysboro | Team Cheerleader, Wright Building Center, Murphysboro and Sparta
Wright’s grandfather started the business in 1964. It has since grown to two locations with more than 50 team members. She says working in the family business is “pretty much always what I’ve wanted to do,” and is ensuring the company’s success not only for the third generation, but beyond.
What lesson have you learned from older colleagues?
Everyone has their own area of expertise. Much of my team has been at Wright Building Center or in this industry for over 20 years. They know their lane better than I ever will. I’m just here to create an infrastructure that allows us all to succeed; and their input is vital in this process.
What trait do you admire most in others? Why?
There are several: Honesty and openness to change (which I have found is very hard for many). However, it’s so important for all of us because we can’t improve until we know where we are falling short. Also, attitude. Attitude is everything. Charles Swindoll said it best: “Attitude is more important than the past, education, money, circumstances, failures, successes and what people think or do.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!