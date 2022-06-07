Superman celebration kicks off this weekend in Metropolis

METROPOLIS — If you're into superheroes, then you may want to make the trek to Metropolis this weekend for the 44th annual Superman Celebration.

Featured attractions include: Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent in the series, Smallville, making his first visit to Metropolis; Michael Rosenbaum, who portrayed Lex Luthor in the Smallville series - his third appearance in Metropolis; and George Newbern, who voiced Clark Kent and Superman on Cartoon Network's Justice League, Static Shock and Justice League Unlimited.

"Every year is a great year, but this one is special with 2022 being the 50th year since the City of Metropolis adopted Superman in a ceremony held in 1972," said Karla Ogle, co-chair of the Metropolis Superman Celebration. "That was an exciting day for the 3,000 residents of Metropolis who gathered in front of the stage to watch the ceremony take place. Superman received the key to the city and addressed the crowd, stating, 'It's great to be back in Metropolis!"

Ogle said Metropolis is welcoming back Dr. Charles Chandler, who portrayed Superman on that special day in 1972.

"We are also beyond thrilled to have Tom Welling join our celebration as a featured guest, and of course, we are also excited to have Michael Rosenbaum and George Newbern, too."

Rosenbaum and Welling will participate in a Q&A session from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday under the City National Bank Metro Tent. Tickets for a Saturday autograph signing from Welling have sold out. Rosenbaum's autograph sessions are on Saturday and Sunday.

Newbern will participate in a Q&A session from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Friday, also under the City National Bank Metro Tent. He will appear Friday and Saturday for autographs at Artist Alley & Writer's Way, located at 101 W. Eighth St. near the Lois Lane statue.

Other events scheduled include: the United Way 5K fun run and walk, which is set for 7 p.m. Thursday beginning at Harrah's Casino; Kiwanis Superman Bike Ride at 8 a.m. Saturday at Washington Park; and Super Car Show at Fort Massac State Park beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

For the Transformers fans, Ogle said the city is bringing in Optimus Prime, the only fan-built replica of the character from the Transformers: Age of Extinction movie. The truck will actually "speak" to the crowd, which is pretty cool to see, she said.

The Superman Celebration is hosted by the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the City of Metropolis and the Metropolis Area Tourism Commission.

For more information, call the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce at 618-524-2714.

