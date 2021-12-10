The holiday trip pet owners don't want: emergency visits to the vet

The holidays are a time to celebrate with family, including our pets. Unfortunately, all of the beautiful decorations, gifts and food, can not only land your pet on the naughty list, but may also result in a visit to the veterinarian.
Pet owners deserve the gift of pet safety this season with simple tips to keep your furry family happy and healthy.
Oh, Christmas tree
If you celebrate with a live Christmas tree, make sure it is secure so it doesn’t fall. Keep tree water clean and fresh but don’t add aspirin, sugar, or other additives to the tree water. If you prefer an artificial tree, don’t let your pets chew on the branches or on any ribbons or tinsel.
Candle cat-astrophe
Pets may burn themselves or cause a fire if they knock candles over. Be sure to use appropriate candle holders, placed on a stable surface. And if you leave the room, blow candles out!
Mistletoe and holly can be mildly toxic to pets when ingested. Poinsettias can cause mouth irritation if chewed on. Lilies can cause life-threatening kidney failure in cats. If you have holiday plants, consider placing them in rooms or locations where your pets don’t have access.
Wired Up
Keep wires, batteries and glass or plastic ornaments out of paws' reach.
Leave the leftovers and skip the sweets
Make sure to keep your pets away from the table and unattended plates of food, and be sure to secure the lids on garbage cans. Bones, fatty and spicy human foods, and chocolate should not be fed to animals.
No cocktails for kitties or canines
If your holiday celebration includes adult beverages, be sure to place your unattended alcoholic drinks where pets cannot get to them.
A place for peace and quiet
With all of the holiday activity, guests, and parties, it isn’t just people that get stressed out. Give your pet his or her own quiet space to retreat to away from all of the activity. If your pet is excitable or scared, consider putting your pet in another room with some toys and a comfortable bed.
You want to enjoy everything the holiday season has to offer with your furry friends but the unexpected can happen. If your pet does become sick or injured, you want to get your furry family member the medical care they need.
People are also reading…
Fast Facts
- According to data from Trupanion, there is an increase of 294% in veterinary emergencies because of pets eating chocolate on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
- Ingestion of foreign material (ribbons, tinsel, wrapping, and more) is 10% higher than the daily average on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
- Burns to pets are 64% higher than daily average on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.