The holiday trip pet owners don't want: emergency visits to the vet

Pet owners deserve the gift of pet safety this season with simple tips to keep your furry family happy and healthy.

Oh, Christmas tree

If you celebrate with a live Christmas tree, make sure it is secure so it doesn’t fall. Keep tree water clean and fresh but don’t add aspirin, sugar, or other additives to the tree water. If you prefer an artificial tree, don’t let your pets chew on the branches or on any ribbons or tinsel.

Candle cat-astrophe

Pets may burn themselves or cause a fire if they knock candles over. Be sure to use appropriate candle holders, placed on a stable surface. And if you leave the room, blow candles out!

Poisonous pretty plants

Mistletoe and holly can be mildly toxic to pets when ingested. Poinsettias can cause mouth irritation if chewed on. Lilies can cause life-threatening kidney failure in cats. If you have holiday plants, consider placing them in rooms or locations where your pets don’t have access.

Wired Up

Keep wires, batteries and glass or plastic ornaments out of paws' reach.

Leave the leftovers and skip the sweets

Make sure to keep your pets away from the table and unattended plates of food, and be sure to secure the lids on garbage cans. Bones, fatty and spicy human foods, and chocolate should not be fed to animals.

No cocktails for kitties or canines

If your holiday celebration includes adult beverages, be sure to place your unattended alcoholic drinks where pets cannot get to them.

A place for peace and quiet

With all of the holiday activity, guests, and parties, it isn’t just people that get stressed out. Give your pet his or her own quiet space to retreat to away from all of the activity. If your pet is excitable or scared, consider putting your pet in another room with some toys and a comfortable bed.

You want to enjoy everything the holiday season has to offer with your furry friends but the unexpected can happen. If your pet does become sick or injured, you want to get your furry family member the medical care they need.