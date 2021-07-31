One dead after traffic crash in Jefferson County

One person is dead following a traffic crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.

According to ISP, preliminary investigative details indicate a 27-year-old male from Kingwood, Texas was driving a Toyota Highlander the wrong way -- westbound in the eastbound lanes -- at approximately 2:23 a.m. on I-64 at milepost 81.5.

The driver sideswiped a Ford Ranger and continued westbound, where he struck and sideswiped a semi-truck. The Highlander rolled and ran off the roadway into the center grass median. The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Ranger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to ISP. The driver of the the semi-truck was not injured.

—The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0