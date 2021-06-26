 Skip to main content
One dead after vehicle strikes tree in rural Williamson County
Williamson County

  Updated
One person is dead after a traffic crash on Saturday in rural Williamson County. 

According to a news release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, a gray Cadillac Sedan left the roadway and struck a tree at approximately 11:54 a.m. on Paulton Road just west of Toledo Road. A 2-year-old was ejected from the vehicle in a car seat and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver, a 43-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with the Illinois State Police, Pittsburg Police, the Williamson County Ambulance and the Williamson County Fire Protection District responded to the traffic crash.

The traffic crash is still under investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Williamson County Corner, Mike "Junior" Burke. 

