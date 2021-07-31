Teenager dead after Saturday morning traffic crash in White County

A preliminary investigation indicates a Carmi woman driving a Dodge pickup was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 1 near Country Road 400 East. At approximately 12:03 a.m., a Norris City teenager driving a Hyundai sedan was traveling southbound on Route 1, approaching the Carmi driver. For an unknown reason, the Dodge crossed into the southbound lane and struck the Hyundai head on.

According to ISP, the driver of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene by the White County Coroner. The driver and passenger of the Dodge were airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Out of respect for the family, ISP will not yet release the deceased's identity.