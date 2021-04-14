‘Velocity’ touches down at SIU’s Transportation Education Center

CARBONDALE — The latest addition near the north entrance of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Transportation Education Center fits perfectly with the mission inside the building – training students in the automotive and aviation industries.

“Velocity,” a 22-foot tall fabricated steel sculpture by SIU alumnus John Medwedeff captures the essence of both and is in line with the Murphysboro artist’s perspectives with his work, which he notes, “in a variety of ways already has an underlying focus on the illusion of motion.”

Installation on the 4,000-pound sculpture was finished March 30 and is one of the largest pieces Medwedeff and his staff have built, with a footprint of 10 feet by 27 feet. The sculpture will not be lit due to its proximity to the airport, he said.

The sculptor and metalsmith emphasized that work on this scale requires a team effort, and he credited the Medwedeff Forge & Design fabrication crew of Megan Robin-Abbott and Sarah Dorau.