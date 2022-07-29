WDQN Radio in Du Quoin shuts down

DU QUOIN — And then there was one.

Two longstanding media outlets in Du Quoin have shut their doors - one print and one broadcast.

Earlier this summer, it was reported in The Southern that The Call, in operation for more than a century, had ceased publishing. It's also been learned that WDQN Radio, in operation since 1953, has gone dark. All that remains now in the way of hometown media coverage is the Du Quoin Weekly.

Jeff Egbert, who co-owns the Du Quoin Weekly newspaper with Jerry Reppert, and also served as general manager of WDQN the last five years, said the radio station was not profitable.

"The radio station was a labor of love for us," Egbert said. "We gave it our best shot, but we were losing money. We just didn't get the financial support from the community that we were hoping to get. I think that because the station went off the air for a period of time before we took it over, too many people quit listening. It was hard to break away from that stigma."

Egbert said the Showalter family owned the license to broadcast. And Three Angels Broadcasting Network owned the radio tower.

"We ran the business through an LMA (Local Marketing Agreement)," he said. "We did everything we could to save the station, but it just wasn't enough."

Egbert said that when the matriarch of the Showalter family - Marion Showalter - passed away recently there was apparently no desire on the part of the family to renew the broadcast license with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission). Therefore, the FCC told Egbert to shut it down.

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said losing the local radio station is disappointing to say the least.

"We've lost both The Call and WDQN just weeks apart this summer," he said. "In terms of getting the news out to the people of this community, that's a blow. There's still social media, but a lot of people like to sit down and read the newspaper or tune in to listen to a favorite show or music on the radio.

"Fortunately, we still have the Du Quoin Weekly. But it would be nice if it came out twice a week instead of once. They do a nice job of covering our news and sporting events. I give a lot of credit to Jeff and Pete Spitler (editor)."

Du Quoin High School Athletic Director Derek Beard said it's not good news to lose two hometown media outlets, especially so close together.

"It was important for the kids to see their pictures and names in the paper and for the ballgames to be heard on the radio," Beard said. "I can still remember my great-grandparents listening to the ballgames when I was little in the 1980s."

Beard said those affected the most would be the older generation who either live away from Du Quoin or are not capable of making it to the ballgames.

Egbert said plans are in the works to livestream the Du Quoin football and basketball games. For those willing to navigate the Internet via computer or cellphone, a website will be established where the video link can be accessed.

"That may be tough for some people to follow and adjust to, but we're hoping that it helps," Beard said.

The athletic director added that there are no ongoing discussions with local radio groups to work out a possible contract for the broadcasting of games in Du Quoin.