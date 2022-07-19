 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williamson County democrats recommend first-ever female for state's attorney

Series of USA ruffled flags with democratic party symbol over it

 U.S. flag with a symbol of the democratic party over it. 

 Serhej Calka, Getty Images

MARION — Williamson County Democrat Party Chair Tom Caliper said Monday evening that Democrats have met and will recommend a first-ever female state's attorney candidate as a replacement for outgoing State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti.

Caliper said he would hold off on releasing the name of the candidate until Wednesday morning's meeting of the Williamson County Board of Commissioners.

Brandi Bradley, who serves as secretary for the Democrat Party in the county, said the woman slated by the party has 13 years of legal experience in criminal, civil and family cases. 

"She worked for the Jackson County Public Defender's Office and had her own practice," Bradley said. "She presently works for the Fifth District Appellate Court. We are excited about the first woman state's attorney in Williamson County."

It has been past practice of the board to accept the recommendation of the party when an officeholder has left office before his or her term has been completed.

People are also reading…

Zanotti, however, the officeholder in this case, said earlier Monday that he would still push for the approval of Tyler Dihle, an attorney with West-Frankfort-based Mitchell & Associates - the same firm that has agreed to hire Zanotti whose last official day in office is Friday.

Zanotti said Dihle is the right choice in his opinion as he is "intelligent, fair, honest and possesses the leadership skills and character to do the job admirably."

john.homan@thesouthern.com

618-925-0563

