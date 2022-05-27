Williamson County hires Burgess as new EMA director

MARION — Williamson County has a new Emergency Management Agency director.

The board of commissioners recently approved the hire of Brian Burgess, an employee of the Illinois Fire Services Institute in Champaign for the last two years, where he created and revised the curriculum for emergency services personnel.

In his spare time, Burgess has been a 23-year member of the Williamson County Fire Protection District, where he served in various supervisory roles for the district's seven stations, including Battalion Chief, and was accountable for policy and procedure enforcement, emergency response, facility and equipment, personnel training, performance evaluations and regulatory documentation and filing.

He also taught special education for the county from 1997 to 2020.

Burgess earned his master's degree from SIU in educational administration in May 2007 with coursework and internship focused on preparing individuals to be highly effective in leadership roles to improve teaching and learning, as well as increasing academic achievement.

Burgess starts his new role with the county on June 1.

"For me, this is the opportunity of a lifetime," said Burgess of his new position. "I've been involved with emergency services for 23 years. As EMA director, I can continue serving the residents of our county in a more involved capacity."

Burgess said he will now be responsible for coordinating the response to structure fires, vehicle extrication, lost person searches, or potentially any emergency that arises within the county man-made or otherwise.

In the event of a damaging tornado, for example, Burgess will be primarily responsible for making sure that first responders have all the necessary resources at their disposal. He will be the lead contact person for the county when communicating with state and federal emergency management agencies.

"I'm not a boots-on-the-ground first responder, but it is my job to support those boots-on-the-grounds responders by providing more dump trucks, backhoes, portable lighting - whatever our first responders need to do their job more efficiently and effectively," Burgess said.

Williamson County Commissioner Jim Marlo said the board was pleased to find someone as qualified for the job as Burgess.

"After posting for the position on our website, as well as Indeed's website, we had approximately 30 candidates apply from all across the country," Marlo said. "Although many applicants were qualified to varying degrees, what made the difference to me was that Brian had an extensive background in emergency services.

"As a Battalion Chief for the Williamson County Fire Protection District, he is very familiar with the demographics of Williamson County," Marlo said. "In the event of an emergency, this type of knowledge is crucial. This is what separates one candidate from another. I have full confidence that Brian Burgess will be able to hit the ground running and fulfill the role as Williamson County's next Director of Emergency Management."

Commissioner Tim Atkisson concurred.

"Mr. Burgess is uniquely qualified to become Williamson County EMA director," Atkisson said. "During his interview, he was very knowledgeable and eager to serve the citizens of the county. Because of his experience as a fireman and his knowledge of emergency management, I believe Brian will be an excellent addition to the county and I look forward to working with him. We were very fortunate to have so many quality applicants from which to choose, but after interviewing several, Brian really was the best option."

Commissioner Brent Gentry added that Burgess will work closely with the National Weather Service and all first responders to keep county residents safe.

"Brian is from our county and is very familiar with our EMA. I have great confidence in him and look forward to working with him."

Burgess said that he hopes to live up to the high standards set by his predecessor, Kelly Norris.

"She was exceptional in her position. Therefore, I have a lot of expectations of myself as I look to continue the fine work that she did in serving the county. I don't want to let anyone down. I'm very excited about this opportunity and can't wait to get started."

Burgess has a wife, Cassie, who works as an assistant superintendent of schools for the Herrin Unit 4 School District. They have a son, Bryson, who will be a senior at Marion High School this fall, and a daughter, Allison, who will be a fifth-grader at Lincoln School in Marion.

