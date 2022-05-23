Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti charged with DUI

MARION - Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after being initially stopped for speeding.

He was arrested Saturday by state police.

No report of the incident has yet been filed with the Circuit Clerk's office in Marion detailing the incident. Williamson County Circuit Clerk Justin Maze was out of the office Monday and unavailable for comment. The state police also had not returned a call prior to press time.

Zanotti, a seven-year officeholder, offered his apology in the form of a letter to county residents first made public Sunday.

"Last night (Saturday), I was operating a motor vehicle in Williamson County while traveling home from a friend's house after consuming alcohol. While firmly believing that I was not impaired and that I was capable of driving, my professional experience should have told me otherwise," Zanotti said. "I am thankful that my actions did not result in injury to anyone, but I am ashamed and embarrassed as a result. I have made the decision to accept responsibility for my actions and I will not be contesting charges, which will ultimately be handled by a special prosecutor."

Zanotti emphasized that he will be pleading guilty to the DUI charge and will accept the same penalties that any member of the public would receive.

"I fully believe and support our legal system and do not condone any special treatment for myself in these unusual circumstances," he said. "I extend a sincere apology to the Illinois State Police whose Trooper had the difficult task of being forced to deal with my indiscretion. That Trooper displayed impeccable professionalism.

"I further apologize to all law enforcement and the public. You placed your trust in me and I let you down. I am hopeful that in the future I am allowed to demonstrate the judgment that I more often display and over time can again regain your trust."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0