Williamson County towns making headway with removing eyesore structures

WILLIAMSON COUNTY — Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini said removing dilapidated structures has been one of his top priorities since becoming mayor seven years ago.

"We've taken close to 100 down over that time period," Frattini said. "Before that, I think the numbers were something like seven in about six years."

Frattini said many residents have voluntarily complied to turn the property over to the city in order to avoid paying taxes on it. The city proceeds to pay $3,000 to $4,000 to a company that specializes in the demolition of or razing of homes and buildings and then attempts to recover that cost by selling the now-empty lot.

"The majority of our projects are single-story homes," the mayor said. "And sometimes, it takes quite a while to track down the homeowner and start the process that eventually leads to the demolition."

Commercial property, however, is usually repurposed, he said. "Business owners will often invest money for a makeover."

There are exceptions. The former Tabernacle Church on North 14th Street, for example, has remained vacant several years since its closure. And although the property was purchased through a tax sale last November, there has been no indication that the building will be refurbished. It may eventually end up on the demolition list.

The same could be said for the old warehouse near the intersection of East Cherry and North 14th Streets.

"I think the property owner's plan was to turn that facility into an apartment complex," Frattini said.

But the cost was likely too prohibitive.

"For us, these dilapidated structures represent a health and safety issue," the mayor said. "There are illegal activities going on in some instances with certain homeless individuals and all kinds of animals get inside - from rats and cats to raccoons and skunks. And all these eyesores lower the property values of people who reside in the neighborhood. Who wants to live next to a run-down house or building?"

Cody Moake, Chief of Staff to Mayor Mike Absher, said the city has acquired approximately 65 lots on Midway Court over the last couple of years and 50 of the houses on those lots have been razed.

"This is one area of town that we have identified specifically - a crime-riddled area," Moake said.

Most of the structures on that street, Moake said, were built in the 1940s as homes primarily for employees of the ordnance plant now known as General Dynamics.

"These are all small one- and two-bedroom homes - some with no driveway - that were not meant to last 70-to-80 years," Moake said. "To be clear, we have only bought homes from willing sellers. We don't cause anyone to be homeless."

Moake said Marion's street department staff handles all the demolitions.

"The goal - once the demolition has occurred - is for the city to sell the land to a developer who will invest money to build new homes with tax incentives provided by the state."

Moake added that city officials recently visited East Alton where a similar project with low-income housing has already been completed.

"It looks very nice - a much better situation for the people of that community than it was before."

Regarding the removal of commercial property, Moake said about the only structure torn down by the city was the old Marion Daily Republican newspaper building, just off Tower Square.

"The owner sold the property back to us and we demolished the building," Moake said.

Carterville Mayor Bradley Robinson said the city has made slow, but steady progress with its removal of eyesore structures in the community.

"We've only condemned and demolished a couple of homes in my time here as mayor, but that's because property owners pay their taxes and maintain the property at minimum levels as opposed to other neighboring towns where owners are willing to sell their property to the city in lieu of paying taxes."

Robinson said Carterville is different because it is a community whose population continues to grow because it is nicely positioned between Carbondale and Marion on Illinois 13.

"Having an abundance of dilapidated homes is not really an issue in Carterville," the mayor said.

Concerning commercial property, there have been a couple of demolitions.

"We tore down the old hardware store for safety reasons," Robinson said. "Malone's Day Care bought a portion of that property to use as a splash park for its kids and we used a portion of the land to create a downtown dining area outdoors."

The Create-A-Smile thrift store was also removed and that lot sits empty at present.

Johnston City Mayor Doug Dobbins said health and safety factors drive the demolition of many of its properties.

"Kids, for example, get inquisitive and start going inside some of these condemned houses to look around. Some contain meth labs and fires are a concern. First responders never know exactly what they're getting into when they are called to some of these residences."

Dobbins said the city paid for the removal of five eyesore structures over the last year with another three scheduled for removal before the end of this calendar year.

"The No. 1 complaint from other neighboring property owners is that these dilapidated homes drive down the property value of their homes. And they're right, but my main concern remains the health and safety of our residents. That's why they need to come down."

Dobbins said the former milk store on Grand Avenue is one example of a commercial property that has been razed.

"The property was donated to us by the owner and we tore it down and then sold the lot," he said. "Now, there's a new laundromat there."