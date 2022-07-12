Zanotti stepping down as Williamson County State's Attorney

MARION — Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti is stepping down from his position effective later this month.

Zanotti was appointed to replace Charles Garnati in September of 2014. He proceeded to win two elections following that appointment.

"Today, after almost eight years in office as Williamson County State's Attorney, I tendered my resignation to County Board Chairman Jim Marlo, with said resignation to take effect on July 22, 2022," Zanotti said.

Zanotti added that his recent DUI did not factor into his decision to leave.

"It really didn't at all," he said. "It may seem like that to a lot of folks, but these talks and negotiations have been going on well before that incident."

Zanotti said he is joining the law firm of Sam C. Mitchell and Associates, a local law firm with roots in this region going back to the 1970s.

"I will be coming on as the firm's new managing partner," he said. "I began discussion with the partners at the Mitchell firm in late 2021, and we have been working for several months to make this transition happen."

Zanotti said he is proud of his record and service as the Williamson County State's Attorney.

"During the past eight years, we have secured numerous convictions and worked to make Williamson County a safe place to live and work. But I feel the time is right for me and my family to take a different path. I thank everyone who I have worked with and alongside over the past eight years."

Zanotti was asked why he is resigning now, which will require a special election this November instead of waiting until after July 25, assuring that a fellow Democrat would remain in the position until the November 2024 election.

He said his resignation date is the timeframe agreed upon between him and the Mitchell law firm - his new employer.

"While I am not statutorily obligated to recommend a replacement, I am considering making a recommendation to Chairman Marlo within the week," he said.

Marlo said he is sorry to see Zanotti stepping down.

"Brandon has always been good to work with," he said. "He was a good state's attorney. He will be missed."

Zanotti, a Johnston City native, was an arbitrator with the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission prior to his appointment by Garnati. He was previously with the firm of Feirich/Mager/Green/Ryan, where he specialized in workers’ compensation cases representing both petitioners and respondents.

He also served as a congressional clerk to U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin in Washington and clerked for Judge Joseph M. Leberman in the First Judicial Circuit. Attempts to reach Williamson County Democratic Party Chair Tommy Caliper proved unsuccessful Tuesday.