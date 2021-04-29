NFL draft: No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early picks

Perhaps emboldened by successfully finishing the 2020 season on time and then staging the playoffs and Super Bowl without a hitch during the pandemic, the NFL targeted the draft as an opportunity to embrace some normalcy in America's biggest sport. It also has used the event to support vaccinations for COVID-19 and, for the second consecutive spring, as a Draft-a-Thon raising money for a variety of causes.

Goodell received plenty of kudos for his hosting of last year's draft in casual wear from his home. On Thursday night, dressed in a suit, he lauded the folks who sit in the seats.

"We all agree over the past season, one thing we missed the most was all our fans," Goodell said. "And we can't wait to have all of you back in First Energy Stadium and every stadium across the league this season."

While Wilson was expected to go to New York, Lance was something of a surprise. He played only 17 games for his FCS school, but his offseason workouts sold San Francisco.

"It was awesome getting to know coach Shanahan a little bit," Lance said. "He is an awesome dude and what he has done on the field speaks for itself."