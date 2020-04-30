NFLPA president calls for relook at portion of labor deal

NFL Players Association President JC Tretter is calling for a re-examination of a portion of the labor agreement with the league affecting disability coverage for former players.

Tretter, a center with the Cleveland Browns, succeeded Eric Winston as union president earlier this year. Tretter wants the NFLPA's executive board and the leadership of former players to come together to discuss some offsets in the collective bargaining agreement narrowly approved by the players in March. The language the overall union membership voted on is not the same as what wound up in the deal that runs through the 2030 season.

The changed language affects about 400 retired players who face a cut in the disability coverage they had under the previous labor agreement.

Any review would be to determine whether the language change is substantial enough to present it to the league for possible alterations in the CBA. It would apply only to that portion of the agreement.

One member of the executive board, former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, fears the union committed a disservice to those affected players.